Hyderabad: Prisoner escapes Cherlapally Jail, caught soon after

Hyderabad: A prisoner lodged in Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad escaped on Sunday, August 24. He was apprehended soon after.

The incident occurred while the walls of the central jail were being painted. The jail authorities and local police worked in coordination to catch the prisoner. The inmate is a native of Bihar who was assigned the task of painting the walls.

However, he took advantage of the task, climbed the wall and escaped the prison. Upon noticing that the inmate had escaped, jail authorities formed special teams to apprehend him and launched a search operation.

After being caught, the man was taken back to the prison.

In December 2024, a prisoner lodged at the Chanchalguda jail escaped prison after submiting fake bail orders. The incident was uncovered when police arrived at the jail with a Prisoner Transit (PT) warrant to interrogate the accused, Shujat Ali. To their surprise, jail authorities informed them that Ali had already been released on bail.