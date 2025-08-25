Hyderabad: Prisoner escapes Cherlapally Jail, caught soon after

The inmate is a native of Bihar who was assigned the task of painting the walls.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th August 2025 12:16 pm IST
An image of an arrested person used for representational purpose
Representational image

Hyderabad: A prisoner lodged in Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad escaped on Sunday, August 24. He was apprehended soon after.

The incident occurred while the walls of the central jail were being painted. The jail authorities and local police worked in coordination to catch the prisoner. The inmate is a native of Bihar who was assigned the task of painting the walls.

However, he took advantage of the task, climbed the wall and escaped the prison. Upon noticing that the inmate had escaped, jail authorities formed special teams to apprehend him and launched a search operation.

MS Teachers

After being caught, the man was taken back to the prison.

In December 2024, a prisoner lodged at the Chanchalguda jail escaped prison after submiting fake bail orders. The incident was uncovered when police arrived at the jail with a Prisoner Transit (PT) warrant to interrogate the accused, Shujat Ali. To their surprise, jail authorities informed them that Ali had already been released on bail. 

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th August 2025 12:16 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button