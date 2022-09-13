Hyderabad: Private bus runs over 13-yr-old, 5-yr-old critical

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a 13-year-old was killed when a private school bus ran over her in the Ibrahimpatnam suburbs. She was walking alongside a five-year-old child who is said to be critical at the moment.

According to locals, the two children – Kajal and Abhishek, both natives of Bihar – were walking when the bus, that was coming in the wrong direction hit them while taking a U-turn.

Speaking to the media, the mother of one of the two children said, “The kids got ready and were going to school. They were walking on the side of the road when the bus hit them.”

While the teenage girl died on the spot, the boy has been rushed to the hospital. His condition is said to be critical. The children were students of Zilla Parishad school in Sheriguda.

A case has been registered under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).