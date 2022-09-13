Hyderabad: Private bus runs over 13-yr-old, 5-yr-old critical

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 13th September 2022 5:58 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a 13-year-old was killed when a private school bus ran over her in the Ibrahimpatnam suburbs. She was walking alongside a five-year-old child who is said to be critical at the moment.

According to locals, the two children – Kajal and Abhishek, both natives of Bihar – were walking when the bus, that was coming in the wrong direction hit them while taking a U-turn.

Also Read
Telangana: Five die due to rise in Godavari river’s water levels

Speaking to the media, the mother of one of the two children said, “The kids got ready and were going to school. They were walking on the side of the road when the bus hit them.”

MS Education Academy

While the teenage girl died on the spot, the boy has been rushed to the hospital. His condition is said to be critical. The children were students of  Zilla Parishad school in Sheriguda.

A case has been registered under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button