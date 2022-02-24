Hyderabad: Private hospital penalised Rs 50000 over parking fee

Hyderabad: A private hospital on Wednesday was penalised of Rs 50,000 for charging a parking fee by the Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV& DM) of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

A Twitter user raised the issue with the EV &DM following which the penalty was imposed. The person made the complaint along with the picture of the parking ticket.

A government order issued in 2018 regulated the collection of parking fees. As per the challan generated, the hospital was leasing/ misusing the parking/common areas following which the penalty was imposed.

In a similar case in September, IT giant Infosys was also penalised Rs 50,000 based on a PIL filed by activist Vijay Gopal. The PIL stated that the company was extorting money from its employees under the guise of encouraging public transport. The by-laws of Hyderabad’s municipalities, however, prohibits a commercial building from collecting parking fees from its visitors.

The company charged its employees Rs 500 per month for cars and Rs 250-300 per month for bikes under the pretext of encouraging the use of public transport.