Hyderabad: Project Screening Committee meeting held in Aranya Bhavan

Hyderabad: In the first meeting of the project screening committee conducted at the Aranya Bhavan on Saturday, ten projects – two on transmission, one on irrigation, two on Singernie Collieries, two on R&B roads, two on MoRTH road and one on railways – were discussed.

During the review, the project screening committee chairman M C Pargaien requested user agencies and forest department officials to process the proposals on a priority basis.

He also urged the user agencies to take precautions so that the district forest officer can start processing information immediately. “There is a need to process forest diversion proposals on priority and proactively,” Pargaien said.

In the recently amended Forest Conservation rules 2022, all project proposals for the diversion of forests should be scrutinized and processed by the project screening committee having PCCF, nodal officer as chairman,

concerned district collector, district forest officer as well as the conservator of forests as its members.