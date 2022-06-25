Hyderabad: Proposal to set up 334 smart traffic signals

Hyderabad: In view of the growing traffic and to prevent accidents, the GHMC is setting up new signals at different junctions of the city. The GHMC officials on Thursday said that they shall install Adapted Traffic Signal Control (ATSC) and Pelican system to make the pedestrians commute safe. This new traffic control system will automatically and continuously adjust the green time based on the changing arrival patterns of vehicles at an intersection.

Through the Pelican system, the signals could have centralized control, change in signal timing and traffic record cameras. Solar batteries for power backup shall also be installed.

According to reports, the traffic police officials identified the locations that require these new signals and sent the report to GHMC. The GHMC initially had a target of installing 384 new signals around the city which has been reduced to 334. During the current financial year, there is a proposal for setting up 96 ATSC and 70 Pelican signals.