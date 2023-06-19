Hyderabad: Protest staged to express solidarity with Manipuris

Hyderabad: Amid the violence going on in Manipur, natives of the northeastern State living in Hyderabad staged a protest at Indira Park here on Sunday to express solidarity with the people there.

They organised a sit-in protest in which around 400 Manipuri people participated.

The protest was organised by the Hyderabad Manipuri Society. Irrespective of age, people of all walks of life took part in the protest. Small children were also seen shouting slogans like ‘Save Manipur’ and ‘What will my future be?’.

A protestor Mona speaking to ANI said, “We represent the Manipuri Society. We are a group of people who are working, studying and living in Hyderabad and we have a society called Hyderabad Manipuri Society.”

She said that the protestors have been gathered together to demand peace in regard to the conflict happening in Manipur between the two communities, Meiteis and Kuki community.

“The violence broke out on May 3, instigating with the propaganda saying that the Meiteis have started burning the houses and chasing away people. We would like to request the media and the government to investigate and find out the reason for how it all started,” she said.

The protestor said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah came around after 20 days, which is very unfortunate for us. “We expected them to intervene the next moment when the violence broke out,” she added.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.