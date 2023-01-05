Hyderabad: Protesting Metro employees rejoin work

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad metro rail employees have called off their two-day-long protest, held mainly for salary hikes on Thursday.

They returned to their duties after being warned by the management officials to fire them from their jobs if they continued the strike.

However, the officials reportedly assured that the staff would be provided with access to the metro soon while making it clear that no hikes will be provided in their salaries.

Metro employees went on a lightning strike on Tuesday with demands for salary hikes and the provision of facilities.

The strike continued on Wednesday with the staff members boycotting their duties and protesting in front of Uppal Metro Depot.

The ticketing staff claimed that despite working for almost 12-16 hours a day, they are being underpaid with no additional facilities provided.

The employees at 27 metro stations on the L. B. Nagar-Miyapur corridor staged a protest over their demands by holding a sit-in near metro stations.

The protestors further complained that officials were not addressing their grievances with regard to the working conditions.