Hyderabad protests molestation of woman journalist by Delhi cop

Hyderabad: Condemning the alleged sexual harassment of a female journalist by Delhi Police ACP Vivek Bhagat during the protests against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in the national capital, residents, students, and activists from civil society organisations staged a demonstration at People’s Plaza on Necklace Road in Hyderabad on Sunday, October 4.

Speaker after speaker condemned the allegedly heinous acts of officers such as Bhagat and described the failure to register an FIR regarding this matter as outrageous.

Speaking on behalf of the Women’s Liberation League, Heena said that these developments raise doubts about the credibility of the police in safeguarding women’s safety and citizens’ rights.

She questioned how the women of this country could have faith that the police would protect them if a senior police officer sexually harassed a female journalist during a daytime protest.

“This incident has exposed the inherent patriarchal nature deeply embedded in our country’s police system—something that numerous reports and studies have repeatedly warned about,” she said.

She demanded to know what kind of justice could be expected from fascists who have shielded predators such as Kuldeep Singh Sengar, Asaram, Ram Rahim, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and Prajwal Revanna.

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Asking whether the rape incidents in Unnao, Kathua, and Hathras could ever be forgotten, she emphasised that it would be naive to trust those who held rallies in support of the Kathua rape accused while simultaneously claiming to uphold women’s safety in the country.

‘Under Modi-Shah regime, attacks on freedom of expression’

Speaking on the occasion, Hari, a member of the Disha student organisation, criticised the ‘fascist RSS-BJP’ forces for making women’s lives hellish and for trampling upon the democratic rights of the country’s common people.

He expressed concern that under the Modi-Shah regime, there have been severe attacks on freedom of expression, and now even our most fundamental democratic right—the right to vote—is in jeopardy.

They stated that the ECI is acting like an RSS shakha and that the voting rights of over 13 crore people have been jeopardised by the SIR process.

They further alleged that the police are resorting to brutal repression against people who are protesting to question this grave injustice.

