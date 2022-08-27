Hyderabad: Punished at school, minor dies by suicide

Representative Image

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Hayathnagar on August 25, a class 8 student allegedly died by suicide after being punished at school.

The girl’s parents suspect the deceased took the extreme step after being made to stand outside class for not doing her homework. The police said that the girl, a resident of RTC Colony hung herself from the ceiling fan. Her parents found the body and called the police.

As per the preliminary investigation, the police found that the girl was upset over the incident. She felt it was too harsh a punishment for a small mistake. A case of suspicious death was registered under section 174 0f the Criminal Procedure Code (Crpc). The investigation is underway.

