Hyderabad: Purani Haveli’s 1,000-ft Asaf Jahi wing restored

Hyderabad: The Mukarram Jah Trust for Education and Learning is preparing to restore the Sixth Palace of the Purani Haveli, following the ongoing restoration of historical structures within its historic premises that also house the Mukarram Jah School.

Among the most historic educational campuses in India, restoration of the erstwhile palace of the world-famed Nizam is expected to aid in educational activities and expand student enrolment across its historic wings.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of the school’s 39th Founder’s Day, Nawab M.A. Faiz Khan, Trustee of the Mukarram Jah Trust for Education and Learning (MJTEL), announced that “the restoration of the Asaf Jahi wing inside the palace premises has been completed, with only minor finishing works underway”.

The Asaf Jahi wing of the premises, where the programme was held, is nearly 1000 foot long, making it probably the largest in an educational institution in India.

Schoolgirls perform on the school’s 39th Founder’s Day.

“Restoration of the ‘Sixth Mahal’ is being initiated soon and is scheduled for completion by next year, which will enable the institution to increase its intake capacity,” he said.

The campus is also home to the Nizam Museum, which houses the longest wardrobe in the world, making the school one of the rare educational institutions globally to house an international-grade heritage museum on its premises.

“We are fortunate to have the palace of a historic ruler as our school campus. Let us make the best use of this legacy for education,” Faiz Khan said.

What is Purani Haveli

Purani Haveli served as the official residence of the Sixth Nizam Nawab Mir Mehboob Ali Khan and was renowned for its grand architecture and the world’s longest wooden wardrobe.

Continuing this legacy of philanthropic patronage, Nawab Mukarram Jah Bahadur, who succeeded his grandfather, Mir Osman Ali Khan, as the titular H.E.H. The Nizam, in 1967, donated the grand palace complex to establish educational trusts, ensuring that the historical heritage directly serves the cause of public education and societal empowerment.

The ongoing restoration directly aligns with Mukarram Jah’s founding vision of delivering world-class education while ensuring it remains accessible and affordable to all.

Highlighting academic achievements, Khan shared that “EducationWorld has ranked Mukarram Jah School No. 1 in Telangana and No. 2 in India in its national school evaluations.”

Emphasising the importance of higher education for women, Khan called upon female students to pursue university education beyond their schooling years, remarking that young women today are exceptionally equipped to meet professional and personal challenges globally.

During the event, trustees, management, faculty, and students paid rich tributes to the late Eighth Nizam of Hyderabad, Mukarram Jah Bahadur. Begum Nida Fatima Khan, Principal Rekha Wadhe, MJTEL Secretary Col. Andiappan, and Additional Jt. Secretary Hashmat Soomar were also present.