Hyderabad: Pushpa 2 stampede victim Sri Tej discharged from KIMS hospital

Hyderabad: In a great relief, Sri Tej, who was hospitalised in critical condition during the “Pushpa 2- The Rule” movie stampede incident at Sandhya 70 mm Theatre on December 4, 2024, was released from KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad on Tuesday, April 29.

He was referred to undergo physiotherapy and other treatment at a rehabilitation center for 15 days, after which the doctors at KIMS advised his family to take him home.

Sri Tej’s mother Revathi died in the stampede that happened at the screening of the film, when the movie’s lead actor Allu Arjun had come to watch the movie with his family members. Sri Tej and his sister were both injured in the stampede, with Sri Tej rendered critically injured.

His father Bhaskar reportedly informed the media that his son was opening his eyes, but was still unable to recognize the family members. He said that the doctors at KIMS were of the opinion that his son was presently in good health, but the risk of catching infection could be high at the hospital, the reason why they were referring him to a rehabilitation center.

Bhaskar said that his daughter has been asking whether her mother was, and that he has been telling her that she went to village and would be back soon.

Bhaskar said that the KIMS staff has never discussed any bill payment matters with him during the treatment of Sri Tej, or while discharging him. He said the state government and the makers of Pushpa-2 movie helped the family all the while.

No credit for the selfless first responders

While people are appreciating the Pushpa 2 team and the doctors at KIMS for saving the boy’s life, little or no credit has been given to the police personnel, the first responders who gave the boy cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) during the ‘golden hour’ and shifted him to the hospital immediately.

The political tussle

It can be recalled that the stampede incident had turned a major political issue between the state government and the Tollywood film industry, with chief minister A Revanth Reddy putting the blame on the death of Revathi on Allu Arjun, while speaking on the floor of the assembly in the events that followed the stampede incident.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao had argued in support of Tollywood at the time, and criticising the state government for arresting Allu Arjun.