Hyderabad: Qadir Ali Baig theatre fest 2023 to begin on Oct 5

Hyderabad: The 18th edition of the prestigious Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival is scheduled from October 5 to 9 2023 in Hyderabad at Salar Jung Museum and Taramati Baradari.

The theatre festival is organised annually as a tribute to the late Qadir Ali Baig and it is being presented in association with Telangana Tourism, Salar Jung Museum, and Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad.

Over the past 18 years, Hyderabad’s Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival has hosted who’s who of Indian and global theatre. The festival has come to be regarded as one of the foremost theatre assemblies in the subcontinent. At the same time, it gives an impetus to new work from upcoming young artistes of different cities.

Acclaimed plays by national luminaries, and unsung regional folk forms have lit up Hyderabad’s historic monuments like Golconda Fort, Qutub Shahi Tombs, Falaknuma Palace, Chowmohalla Palace and Moazzam Jahi Market by the virtue of this festival.

The plays this year includes a variety of subjects, including human connections, the history of dissent, a passage from the Ramayana, avarice and the pleasure of playing, etc. The festival will also showcase other genres including satire, poetry, dance, biography, traditional puppet theatre, and more.

Moreover, Mohammad Ali Baig, Anjan Srivastav, and Sunil Shanbag will offer free master classes on a variety of subjects, such as theatre management and the Indian method of acting.

This was the only festival in the country which was conducted live even during the two years of the pandemic with all safety protocols.

Details and bookings are available on Book my Show