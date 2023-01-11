Hyderabad: Quli Qutub Shah Stadium cries for maintenance

Hyderabad: Quli Qutub Shah Stadium which is located near Telangana High Court, Hyderabad is in dilapidated condition and needs maintenance.

The stadium where many sports used to be played is hardly able to grab the attention of the people.

Locate a few meters away from Hyderabad City College, the stadium is located at the center of the business activities that place in the area. Despite its presence at the center of the city, it remains unmaintained.

As per the views expressed by regular visitors, there is no drinking facility at the stadium, and the washroom facility is the worst. Some of them also held authorities responsible for the condition of the stadium.

Maintenance of Quli Qutub Shah Stadium need of hour

Telangana government which is restoring the past glory of many historical monuments needs to pay attention to the maintenance of Quli Qutub Shah Stadium too.

Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) is responsible for the maintenance of the stadium.

The Urban Development Authority is currently taking care of various projects including Charminar Pedestrian Project, Lad Bazar Project, Pathergatti Pedestrian Project, Sardar Mahal renovation etc.

Khursheed Jah Devdi to be restored to original grandeur

QQSUDA recently undertook the restoration of Khursheed Jah Devdi. The restoration process of the monument is likely to be completed in two years.

Built by the ancestors of Paigah noble Khursheed Jah Bahadur, the monument is a European-styled architectural palace.

Located just a kilometer away from Charminar, the palace is a notified heritage structure.

The palace which now needs to be restored was once decorated with exclusive chandeliers. The garden at the palace was full of flowers.