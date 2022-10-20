Hyderabad: Rachkonda police bust online cricket betting racket

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police on Thursday arrested five persons over their alleged involvement in online cricket betting.

The police seized cash worth Rs 6,00,000 along with a frozen amount of Rs 10,71,318 in two ICICI bank accounts belonging to two of the accused identified as Munukuntla Soundarya and Thota Koteshwar Rao. four mobile phones were also confiscated from the accused.

The other accused were identified as Govind Rajesh Kumar, Konduru Srinivas, and Satish Raju. Bhasker is a resident of Sai Sapthagiri Colony, Mansoorabad, LB Nagar, and a sub-bookie addicted to betting and earning money by organizing cricket betting in Hyderabad during the T20 World cup.

Raju created a user ID and password to exchange betting on Metro, which is an online betting app, where

users can bet on multiple games by registering themselves and obtaining the user id and

password and there is a subscription fee.

Those interested in betting contacted Satish Raju who would create IDs and forward the same to Bhaskar, simultaneously to the punter. After getting the user id and password, the punter has to pay a certain amount to play on the website.

Also Read Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhvana Yatra Commemoration Day held at Charminar

The betting starts after the first ball of the match and continues till the last ball, it fluctuates depending on the situation of the match. The punters make calls to the bookies while the match is on and place their betting.

While placing betting, Bookies note down the details of betting and punter and the conversation will also

automatically get recorded. After completion of the match, bookies inform agents about the details of collection and distribution of the amount how much amount has to collect from a particular punter and how much amount has to give.

The Special Operations team raided Bhaskar’s house located at Sai Sapathagiri Colony, Mansoorabad, LB Nagar, and nabbed the accused while they were betting on the West Indies and Zimbabwe match.