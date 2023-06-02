Hyderabad: Railway police rescues 8 children, 4 traffickers held

Hyderabad: Eight children were rescued and four traffickers were arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad Division.

Based on intelligence data analysis report from RPF’s cyber cell, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) along with the NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan rescued the children from Telangana Express (Train No.12724) on Thursday.

The team conducted raids from Ballarshah to Hyderabad. All eight children hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

In 2023 so far, the RPF Secunderabad Division has rescued 151 children and arrested 69 traffickers. According to a press release, there has been a 556 percent in rescue operation and 1050 percent in arrest of traffickers when compared to last year’s record.