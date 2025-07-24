Hyderabad rains drive snakes into homes; suburbs on high alert

Hyderabad: With heavy rains lashing the city for the last five days, complaints about snakes appearing in residential areas have spiked in the city’s outskirts. The serpents have been spotted in gated communities, factories, and educational institutions located in suburban areas, creating fear among residents.

Snake sightings across Hyderabad suburbs

Snake rescuers have received complaints about snakes entering houses from areas like Rajendranagar, Kismatpur, Jalpally, Attapur, Aramgarh, Kapra, Ghatkesar, Nagole, Hayathnagar, Patancheru, Keesara, Gachibowli, and Kokapet.

The Friends of Snakes Society (FoSS) has rescued several snakes, including venomous species such as cobras, rat snakes, and checkered keelbacks, over the past few days.

Also Read Amid rains in Hyderabad, Aramgarh to Zoo Park flyover turns dark

Why snakes enter homes during rains in Hyderabad

Snakes move into homes, offices, and educational institutions during heavy rains as water floods their burrows and overflows lakes and ponds.

“The rains, at times, cause small floods, forcing snakes out of their burrows,” said Avinash Visvanathan, general secretary of FoSS.

Interestingly, 50 percent of the snakes rescued in Hyderabad are venomous cobras, which have genetically evolved to coexist with humans. They are commonly found in areas like Gachibowli, Patancheru, Attapur, Rajendranagar, Uppal, Nagaram, Jawaharnagar, Hayathnagar, Vanasthalipuram, and Gandimaisamma.

“Cobras have adapted to survive in human habitats, especially in metro cities. The availability of rodents for food and their flexible bodies gives them an advantage,” Avinash explained.

Also Read Heavy rains to continue till July 25, forecasts IMD Hyderabad

The Musi River in Hyderabad is home to hundreds of cobras and python snakes, with pythons frequently spotted along roads near the riverbanks.

How to protect your home from snakes

Secure your house: Seal all doors and crevices. Check for cracks in walls, windows, and doors.

Keep your garden clean: Regularly trim lawns, remove weeds, and clear clutter where snakes may hide.

Use natural repellents: Chemicals like phenyl or bleach can help deter snakes.

Be cautious with outdoor activities: Wear gloves while gardening or handling trash, as snakes may hide in leaf piles or wood.

What to do if bitten by snake