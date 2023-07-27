Hyderabad rains: KTR takes stock of situation in affected areas

Hyderabad: Municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday, July 27, took stock of the conditions in the area affected due to heavy rains across the state. He held a teleconference with municipal department officials and additional collectors from Hyderabad, and directed the authorities to help the people in affected parts to ensure there was no loss of life.

The Minister directed the officials to take up relief measures in areas where the water has receded. He visited many places in Hyderabad city including Hussainsagar and Chaderghat Causeway Bridge.

Speaking to the media, he said chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is monitoring the situation on hourly basis, and the priority of the government is to see there is no loss of life.

He said, from GHMC commissioner and other top officials to the lower-level staff, all are alert on the field. “All the holidays of municipal employees have been cancelled. We are reviewing the situation from time to time,” he said.

In the backdrop of the red alert sounded by IMD for Hyderabad, the government would make all efforts to ensure safety of the people, he said. “In the past, when such heavy rains occurred, many areas would be flooded. But this time, due to the works taken up under the Nala Development Programme, the impact of the flood has been somewhat reduced. Compared to last year, the flood problem in those areas has reduced a lot,” he said.

Targeting his political rivals, he said, “Opposition parties should stop politicising the situation and do things that will benefit the people who are suffering due to heavy rains. Don’t make petty criticisms that can damage the morale of government employees who are constantly working in heavy rains.”

He said as the rains recede, measures will be taken to prevent the spread of diseases.

The minister further said that he ordered top officials of the municipal department to go to Warangal city and ensure help to affected people. “I will also go tomorrow, if necessary,” he told media persons.