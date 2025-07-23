Hyderabad rains: Musi River may swell as Himayat Sagar gates likely to open

Hyderabad: In view of the heavy rains in Hyderabad for the past few days, Himayat Sagar gates are likely to be opened, which may result in swelling of Musi River.

Recently, the level of water in the reservoir has reached near full tank level (FTL) of 1763.50 feet (2.970 TMC).

Level of water in Himayat Sagar

Till recently, the level of water in Himayat Sagar was 1759.15 feet. Due to heavy rains in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, the level has risen.

As IMD has forecast more rains till July 25, more inflow of water into the reservoir will be recorded, thereby forcing authorities to open the gates.

Hyderabad rains may swell Musi River

The level of Musi River is most likely to rise in the coming days when the gates of Himayat Sagar are lifted to release excess water.

As a rise in level of Musi River poses a threat to residents in the low-lying areas along the river, authorities may take appropriate steps.

Though the gates of the reservoir remain closed, they are most likely to be opened soon, given the forecast by IMD Hyderabad of heavy rains in the next few days.