Hyderabad rains: Musi River may swell as Himayat Sagar gates likely to open

Level of water in the reservoir has reached near FTL.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd July 2025 1:56 pm IST
Two more floodgates of Himayatsagar lifted
Himayat sagar. (Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq/File photo)

Hyderabad: In view of the heavy rains in Hyderabad for the past few days, Himayat Sagar gates are likely to be opened, which may result in swelling of Musi River.

Recently, the level of water in the reservoir has reached near full tank level (FTL) of 1763.50 feet (2.970 TMC).

Level of water in Himayat Sagar

Till recently, the level of water in Himayat Sagar was 1759.15 feet. Due to heavy rains in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, the level has risen.

MS Creative School

As IMD has forecast more rains till July 25, more inflow of water into the reservoir will be recorded, thereby forcing authorities to open the gates.

Hyderabad rains may swell Musi River

The level of Musi River is most likely to rise in the coming days when the gates of Himayat Sagar are lifted to release excess water.

As a rise in level of Musi River poses a threat to residents in the low-lying areas along the river, authorities may take appropriate steps.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Though the gates of the reservoir remain closed, they are most likely to be opened soon, given the forecast by IMD Hyderabad of heavy rains in the next few days.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd July 2025 1:56 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button