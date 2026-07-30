Hyderabad rains: Red alert in north Telangana as reservoirs fill up

There is very slow vehicular movement reported in Taj Krishna, Virinchi Hospital, and Khaja Mansion towards Masab Tank.

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Image of Charminar during rains
Rain in Hyderabad (AI generated image)

Hyderabad: The state saw one of its wettest monsoon days on Thursday, July 30, with widespread rainfall everywhere. Over the past few days, it has certainly the monsoon deficit, bringing slight relief to farmers even as city life went out of gear.

Heres what has happened in the last 48 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Telangana’s rainfall deficit has come down from from 33 per cent about two weeks ago to 10 per cent as of Thursday morning.

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However, 13 of the state’s 33 districts continue to record deficient rainfall, with Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri reporting the highest deficit at 65 per cent. Hyderabad too remains rain-deficient.

The IMD issued a red alert for isolated places in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Jagtial districts, with several places in north and east Telangana recording 130-200 mm of rainfall.

Bejjur in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district recorded the highest rainfall at 188 mm, while Chandulal Baradari received the highest rainfall in Hyderabad at 38.8 mm.

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Water level up in Krishna, Godavari

Water levels have risen across reservoirs in both the Krishna and Godavari river basins following rains in the upstream catchment areas, easing concerns over water availability for irrigation.

Bridge collapse, people missing

In Komuram Bheem Asifabad district, a temporary bridge connecting Kondapalli and Gollagudem villages. A Bolero vehicle was stranded in the floodwaters before villagers rescued it.

A 40-year-old man from Mulugu was swept away while taking a bath before visiting the Medaram temple. A search operation is underway.

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A 45-year-old tribal woman was swept away in floodwaters in Nirmal district on July 29, while returning home after collecting her pension from a neighbouring village.

Rains expected to continue in Hyderabad

Heavy rains triggered waterlogging and traffic snarls in Hyderabad on Wednesday night, while overflowing streams and rivulets disrupted normal life in several districts.

Rains are expected tocontinue Thursday night. Commuters are adviced to travel safe. Water logging and traffic congestion will appear in several placed across the city.

Hyderabad Traffic Police (click here) there is very slow vehicular movement reported in Taj Krishna, Virinchi Hospital, and Khaja Mansion towards Masab Tank.

Panjagutta Flyover towards Praja Bhavan is also facing traffic snarls

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