Hyderabad: Raja Singh abuses Munawar Faruqui, ‘calls out’ cops

Hyderabad: Goshamahal BJP leader, T Raja Singh, courted a fresh controversy by terming Telangana police as “Razakar Police” for arresting BJP and BJYM leaders during the Munawar Faruqui show at Madhapur on Saturday evening.

In a fresh video released on Sunday, Raja Singh used abusive words against Munawar Faruqui and said the police did lathi charge on BJP and BJYM workers who reached the venue to register their protest.

“The Hinduism in the police died, they did not think about Lord Ram or Sita Devi. They did not think their own Gods were insulted and all were busy providing security to a person, who insulted Lord Ram and Sita,” he said.

All the workers who were arrested were insulted, beaten up badly and made to sit near the washrooms in the police stations, even women were badly treated, Raja Singh said adding they put in best efforts to prevent the show.

“All this happened due to the IT Minister K T Rama Rao, who out rightly supported Munawar Faruqui. The Minister is ‘Rama Droohi and Dharma Droohi’. Our time will also come, we will show them at the right time,” he said.

He appreciated the people who had attempted to stall. “I thank all of them,” he said in the 2.19 second video circulated in social media.