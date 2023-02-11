Hyderabad: Raja Singh arrives by bike at Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh on Saturday created a flutter when he came to the Telangana Legislative Assembly on his Royal Enfield bike.

Accompanied by a Personal Security Officer (PSO) the MLA came to the assembly. He was stopped by the police at the entrance barricade. Raja Singh told the police officers that the Bullet Resistant (BR) Scorpio car provided to him is regularly breaking down so he is avoiding using it.

On Friday, Raja Singh was detained near Pragathi Bhavan on Friday when he arrived to hold a protest demanding his Bullet-Resistant vehicle be replaced.

@BJP4Telangana 's MLA Rajasingh arrives to assembly on a bike.



The MLA yesterday tried to park his bullet proof car at CMO kcrs residence as the vehicle is often braking down and govt isn't giving any alternative.

One of the tyres of the bullet-resistant Scorpio assigned to the MLA was damaged on Thursday at Mangalhat when he was on his way

The BJP MLA is currently out on bail, which was given to him by the Telangana High Court after it quashed his imprisonment under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act in the Prophet remarks case.

Previously, Raja Singh’s vehicle developed technical snags forcing it to be taken for repairs. The MLA then also demanded the replacement of his car. Singh is provided with 2+2 round-the-clock security and a BR vehicle.