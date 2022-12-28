Hyderabad: Raja Singh asks youth to not celebrate New Year as it’s ‘western’

Raja Singh further also criticised the large-scale celebrations and asked the youth to join hands in putting an end to this western practice.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 28th December 2022 11:26 am IST
Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh.

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh raked in a fresh debate over Hindus celebrating the advent of New Year on December 31 night and termed those celebrating it as “misguiding people”.

In a video released by him, Raja Singh said on December 31, in all the states of India people celebrate New Year every day unmindful of the fact that it is not Indian culture but ‘western’ culture.

“It is a culture of the people who ruled India for 200 years. At the stroke of 12 midnight on December 31, people get madly into the celebrations as if they are possessed by evil spirits. Our New Year begins on Ugadi,” he said.

Raja Singh further went on criticise the large-scale celebrations and asked the youth to join hands in putting an end to this western practice.

“If we start awareness about it, we can stop the bad practice,” he said addressing the youth.

