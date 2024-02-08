Hyderabad: Raja Singh not keen on contesting Lok Sabha elections

Hyderabad: Goshamahal BJP MLA, T Raja Singh on Thursday, February 8, said that he is not keen on contesting the Lok Sabha elections and his focus is on working on establishing ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

Interacting with the media on Thursday, Raja Singh said that his party is asking him to contest as Zaheerabad MP, but he is not interested in contesting as a Member of Parliament.

He said that he wants to work across the country for the establishment of “Hindu Rashtra.”

He said neither is he interested in the post of Legislative Party Leader. He opined that it would be better if someone was selected as floor leader soon.

The floor leader said that the delay in the announcement was “not good.”

He said that since the saffron party went to the election with the slogan of a BC chief minister, the BJP national leadership wants to appoint the BC MLA as the floor leader.

He said that he would campaign for the Karimnagar Lok Sabha elections for Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

MLA Raja Singh said that “if union minister G Kishan Reddy calls,” he will campaign in Secunderabad as well.