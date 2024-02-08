LS polls: Survey predicts seat share of INC, BRS, AIMIM, BJP in Telangana

Hyderabad: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Telangana, a survey made predictions regarding the seat share of Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

According to the survey conducted by Times Now in collaboration with Matrize News, Congress is expected to continue its winning streak and secure the highest number of seats.

Congress will win nine seats, claims survey

The survey suggests that Congress will win nine seats, despite the party’s aim to secure 12 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana and contribute significantly to the national tally of the Congress-led INDIA alliance.

On the other hand, BRS may be restricted to two seats, as the survey indicates.

Also Read BJP eyes Hyderabad LS seat, aims to dethrone Asaduddin Owaisi

Additionally, the survey predicts that BJP is likely to win five seats in the polls.

Will AIMIM retain Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat?

Regarding the Hyderabad seats, BJP aims to challenge All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy highlighted the declining vote share of AIMIM in the recently concluded Assembly polls, while the BJP’s voting percentage increased.

Despite Kishan Reddy’s claim, the survey predicts that AIMIM is going to retain the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat.