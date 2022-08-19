Hyderabad: Raja Singh tries to ‘burn’ Munawar Faruqui’s set, stopped

Hyderabad: Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh was taken into preventive custody by the city police on Friday after he was on his way to ‘burn down’ the set at Shilpakala Vedika, where standup comedian Munawar Faruqui is slated to perform on Saturday.

Tension prevailed after some supporters of Raja Singh tried to stop the police vehicle while he was being detained. The police pushed aside his supporters and took the MLA away. The BJP MLA was taken into preventive custody and moved in a police bus.

Speaking to the media, Raja Singh said that some of his supporters have bought online tickets to Munawar Faruqui’s show and will make all attempts to stop the program. The BJP MLA demanded the police cancel the permit issued for the program.

“If we all are arrested and sent to jail and the show goes ahead, we will show you on August 22 where we are organizing another comedy show. If law and order are disturbed, the Telangana DGP and home minister are solely responsible,” said Raja Singh.

He said Munawar Faruqui had hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community by “targeting” Lord Ram and Sita. “In different states, his shows were cancelled. He was beaten up and sent away. One day he will go to jail for his actions,” said Raja Singh.

He is being taken to Bolaram police station, police sources said.