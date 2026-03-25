Hyderabad: Ram Charan injured during Peddi shoot

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Ram Charan has faced a minor setback while shooting for his upcoming film Peddi. The actor reportedly sustained a small eye injury during an intense action sequence. However, there’s no need for concern, sources say the injury is not serious, and doctors have advised him to rest for just two days.

Despite this brief pause, the film’s shoot is progressing smoothly. A crucial schedule is all set to begin at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium from Tuesday, where the team will film an important sequence over four days. The makers remain confident that there will be no delays, and Peddi is on track for its planned theatrical release on April 30, 2026.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is said to be a powerful rustic action drama. The film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, with Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar playing a key role. Music is being composed by A.R. Rahman, and the project is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru.

Adding to the buzz, actress Mrunal Thakur is likely to come on board for the project. Known for her performances in Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna, she has reportedly been approached for a special song. There’s also speculation about a cameo role alongside Ram Charan. While she has shown interest, her final confirmation is still awaited.