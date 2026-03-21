Ram Charan’s Peddi faces fresh delay rumours

Hyderabad: One of the most-awaited films of Ram Charan, Peddi, is currently making headlines due to fresh rumours about a possible delay. The rural sports drama, directed by Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame, has already created strong buzz ever since its announcement.

Initially, the film was scheduled to release on March 27, 2026. Later, the makers postponed it to April 30, 2026. Now, new speculation suggests that the release might be pushed again, leaving fans confused and eager for an official update.

Teaser Buzz Around Ram Charan’s Birthday

Adding to the excitement, reports suggest that a teaser titled “Kushti” could be released on March 27, which marks Ram Charan’s birthday. However, the makers have not confirmed this yet.

Interestingly, it has already been announced that North American pre-sales will begin on the same day. This move has raised curiosity among fans, especially since March 27 was originally planned as the film’s release date.

Story, Cast, and Music

Peddi is said to be a sports action drama set in a village backdrop, focusing mainly on a cricket tournament. The film features a strong ensemble cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, and Boman Irani.

Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead, Achiyamma, a lively village character. The film’s music is composed by AR Rahman, and the two songs released so far, “Chikri Chikri” and “Rai Rai Raa Raa,” have received a very positive response from audiences.

Shoot Status and Promotions

Despite the delay rumours, the team has stated that the film is on track. Only a few portions, including a National Games episode and a special song, are pending. The shoot is expected to be completed soon.

The makers are also planning large-scale promotions across India starting mid-April. Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor are expected to participate in promotional events in multiple cities ahead of the release.

What Lies Ahead

With strong pre-release buzz, hit songs, and a pan-India appeal, Peddi is expected to open big at the box office. However, fans are now waiting for clarity from the makers regarding the release date and teaser announcement.