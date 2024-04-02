Hyderabad: Ramoji Academy launches free online filmmaking courses

Hyderabad: Ramoji Academy of Movies (RAM), the digital film academy of Ramoji Group located at Ramoji Film City, has announced the introduction of online filmmaking courses in seven Indian languages. These languages include Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Bangla, in addition to English.

The filmmaking courses cover various aspects such as Story and Screenplay, Direction, Action, Film Production, Film Editing, and Digital Filmmaking. They offer specialized syllabi in native languages and are completely free of cost, making them accessible to aspiring filmmakers.

With these online courses, students can overcome barriers related to time and location, ensuring wider accessibility to high-quality filmmaking education.

There are no specific criteria for age or qualifications to enroll in RAM courses. However, students must be at least 15 years old and proficient in their chosen language of study.

To register for the courses, students need a valid phone number and email address to receive necessary communication. RAM provides a secure online learning environment facilitated by Safe Exam Browser (SEB).

The structured course format allows students to progress step by step. After downloading the SEB browser, students can access detailed chapters and corresponding tests. Completion of each chapter and test is required before proceeding to the next, ensuring a systematic learning process.

RAM monitors students’ progress and evaluates their performance at every stage of the course, enabling them to strive for academic excellence. Interested individuals can visit www.ramojiacademy.com to enroll in these online filmmaking courses.