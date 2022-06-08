Hyderabad rape: Court grants police custody of major accused

Hyderabad: The city police, on Wednesday, were granted custody of the only major accused in the alleged Jubliee Hills gang rape on May 28. This comes a day after the Commissioner of Police, CV Anand, announced that all the six accused involved in the case have been nabbed.

The major accused Saduddin Malik was arrested by the police on Friday, May 3, two days after an FIR was registered in connection with the alleged gang rape. Malik is being sent into three-day police custody.

Malik alongside four juveniles has been named as accused of the gang rape of a minor. However, the 6th accused a minor has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for outraging the modesty of a woman and sexual assault.

The CP said that he was not involved in the rape of the 17-year-old victim but has been booked for sexual assault. The action was taken after videos of the juveniles with the victim, from the day, were released by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raghunandan Rao.

Local media reports suggest that the 6th juvenile who was remanded by the police is the son of an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA. However, the CP was unable to confirm the same, bound by supreme court orders.

Hyderabad CP on Jubliee hills gang rape:

City police commissioner CV Anand on Tuesday informed that a total of five were involved in penetrative sexual assault in the Jubilee Hills minor gang rape case and four of them are juveniles (Children in Conflict in law or CCL). The accused who is an adult is Saduddin Malik.

“One more juvenile who was part of sexual assault (forcible kissing) but not penetrative rape, is found and is presently under custody. Another accused is still absconding. The fourth juvenile was absconding but is under our custody and will be sent to juvenile court,” Anand said while addressing a press conference on Tuesday night in Hyderabad.

The minor son of an AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) MLA is believed to be the sixth accused in the case. Another minor is the son of a local leader from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi party along with another accused who is the son of a Sanga Reddy district politician, according to media reports.

“We didn’t have the footage of what happened in the car until the BJP released the video,” Anand stated. On the status of the Innova vehicle used in the incident, the Hyderabad police commissioner said that the car was a government-owned “official” vehicle. He also put out the sequence of events that took place as part of the incident.