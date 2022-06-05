Hyderabad rape: Governor directs CS, DGP to submit detailed report in 2 days

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday directed chief secretary Somesh Kumar and Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy to submit a detailed report of the events surrounding the gang rape of a minor in Jubilee Hills.

A press release from the Raj Bhavan stated that Soundararajan was deeply shocked by the incident, and asked for a detailed report to be submitted within two days, i.e before Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought an explanation from the Hyderabad police over the delay in the registration of an FIR in connection with the alleged gang rape.

The NCPCR has also sought the registration of an FIR against a city pub for allowing entry to minors.

State home minister Mahmood Ali had also said on Saturday that no leniency is being adopted in the Hyderabad gang-rape case while also clarifying that the state police department works without pressure and does not spare the culprits.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis, police have recovered the CCTV footage and identified five culprits, accused in the gang-rape case, with the help of footage and the victim’s statement.

The security footage which is viral on social media purportedly showed the girl standing with the suspected attackers outside the pub where she had met them. The boys had offered to drop her home. Instead, she was allegedly assaulted inside a parked car in the city. Her attackers took turns raping her while the others stood guard outside the car.