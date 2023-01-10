Hyderabad: Rare breed cat worth Rs 50K stolen, case filed

Hyderabad: An owner of a cat lodged a complaint with Vanasthalipuram police about his pet being stolen.

The cat aged 18 months belongs to ‘Khow Manee Breed’, a rare breed, said the owner Shaik Hussain Mahmood, a resident of Jahangirnagar in Vanasthalipuram.

He had purchased it for Rs 50,000.

The cat was stolen by a man who had come on an Activa at around 8.45 p.m on Sunday when it slipped outside the house. In the CCTV footage, the alleged thief is seen taking away the cat and keeping it on an Activa scooter, and speeding away.

Mahmood approached the Vanasthalipuram police and lodged a complaint. A case is registered and police trying to track down the thief and get the cat.