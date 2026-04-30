Hyderabad: Rare liver transplant performed at Osmania General Hospital

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 30th April 2026 2:10 pm IST
Infant patient after a rare liver transplant at Osmania General Hospital, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: In a significant medical achievement, doctors at Osmania General Hospital successfully performed a rare and complex liver transplant on an 18-month-old child suffering from Glycogen Storage Disease.

The infant, weighing around 10 kg, underwent a marathon surgery that lasted over 14 hours. The child’s father donated a portion of his liver, enabling the life-saving procedure.

Doctors said the transplant was particularly challenging due to the child’s young age, low body weight and complications linked to the rare metabolic disorder. Despite these hurdles, the surgical team completed the procedure successfully.

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The treatment was carried out free of cost under the Aarogyasri scheme, which provides advanced medical care to eligible patients.

Hospital authorities confirmed that the child is stable and recovering well.

Such advanced liver transplant procedures remain uncommon in government hospitals. However, Osmania General Hospital has in recent years carried out multiple paediatric liver transplants, highlighting growing capabilities in public healthcare.

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Telangana minister Damodar Rajanarasimha congratulated the medical team, stating that the achievement reflects the state government’s efforts to strengthen tertiary healthcare services.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 30th April 2026 2:10 pm IST

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