Hyderabad real estate sees four major land deals in 2024

The largest land acquisition in Hyderabad in 2024 was Microsoft's purchase of a 48-acre parcel for Rs 267 crore.

Hyderabad: The real estate market in Hyderabad saw four major land deals in 2024. In the year, the country saw 133 major land transactions covering 2515 acres.

According to a report by a real estate consulting firm Anarock, in 2023, 97 deals were recorded for 2,707 acres. 

Hyderabad real estate sees land transactions of 67 acres

Despite the growth seen in the activity across India, the total land transactions in Hyderabad in 2024 amounted to approximately 67 acres.

The largest land acquisition in the city in 2024 was Microsoft’s purchase of a 48-acre parcel for Rs 267 crore.

It was aimed at establishing a state-of-the-art data centre. 

Performance of NCR, MMR

Compared to other major cities, the activity in Hyderabad lagged behind regions like Delhi NCR, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and Bengaluru. 

Following is the list of major land deals in Hyderabad and other cities:

CitiesNumber of dealsSize in acres
NCR38417.11
MMR30607.03
Bengaluru26307.53
Hyderabad467.1
Pune863.22
Chennai769.07
Kolkata153
Source: ANAROCK Research

Though Hyderabad accounted for a smaller number of land deals, the real estate market in the city is booming for the past many years.

