Hyderabad receives heavy rain, more in store in coming days

After Hyderabad woke up to a gloomy sky on Sunday, parts of the city received heavy rainfall in the evening, continuing a trend observed throughout the week.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain, interspersed with intense spells across various parts of Hyderabad.

In a post on X, IMD Hyderabad wrote: “A cloud mass approaching from the northwest direction, moderate rainfall is likely in Qutubullapur, Gajularamaram, Alwal, Chanda Nagar, Patancheru, Serlingampalli, Moosapet, Cantonment, Yousufguda, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, and surrounding areas.”

A cloud mass approaching from the northwest direction, moderate rainfall is likely in Qutubullapur, Gajularamaram, Alwal, Chanda Nagar, Patancheru, Serlingampalli, Moosapet, Contonment, Yousufguda, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, and surrounding areas.@GHMCOnline @Director_EVDM @HYDTP pic.twitter.com/cGLK0mLKnc — IMD_Metcentrehyd (@metcentrehyd) July 14, 2024

According to weather observer T. Balaji, renowned for his accurate weather predictions, South Hyderabad can expect heavy rains in the coming days. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to range between 31 and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Hyderabad residents have been advised to call the GHMC helpline numbers 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for assistance from the Disaster Response Force during the rainfall.

Rain continues across Telangana

The IMD has issued an orange alert (indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall) for Jangaon, Siddipet, Medak, and Kamareddy on Monday, and a yellow alert (indicating heavy rainfall) for Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, and Hanamkonda districts.

7-day forecast(EVENING) of TELANGANA based on 0900 UTC issued at 1730 hours IST Dated :14/07/2024 pic.twitter.com/cW6NvTpxCw — IMD_Metcentrehyd (@metcentrehyd) July 14, 2024

Additionally, heavy rain is expected in isolated areas of Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Nagarkurnool districts. Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, are also likely in isolated locations across other districts