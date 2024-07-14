Hyderabad receives heavy rain, more in store in coming days

For the next two hours, the Indian Meteorological Department predicts light to moderate rain, interspersed with intense spells across various parts of the city

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 14th July 2024 8:08 pm IST
Moderate rainfall lashes parts of Hyderabad
Representational Image

After Hyderabad woke up to a gloomy sky on Sunday, parts of the city received heavy rainfall in the evening, continuing a trend observed throughout the week.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain, interspersed with intense spells across various parts of Hyderabad. 

In a post on X, IMD Hyderabad wrote: “A cloud mass approaching from the northwest direction, moderate rainfall is likely in Qutubullapur, Gajularamaram, Alwal, Chanda Nagar, Patancheru, Serlingampalli, Moosapet, Cantonment, Yousufguda, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, and surrounding areas.”

According to weather observer T. Balaji, renowned for his accurate weather predictions, South Hyderabad can expect heavy rains in the coming days. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to range between 31 and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Hyderabad residents have been advised to call the GHMC helpline numbers 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for assistance from the Disaster Response Force during the rainfall.

The IMD has issued an orange alert (indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall) for Jangaon, Siddipet, Medak, and Kamareddy on Monday, and a yellow alert (indicating heavy rainfall) for Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, and Hanamkonda districts.

Additionally, heavy rain is expected in isolated areas of Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Nagarkurnool districts. Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, are also likely in isolated locations across other districts

