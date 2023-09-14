Hyderabad receives heavy rain spell after a sunny morning

Hyderabad: After a sunny morning, heavy rains lashed the city on Thursday evening, accompanied by thunderstorms, reminding those returning home of the struggle they endured by the last heavy showers and flash floods.

Within a few minutes of heavy rainfall, streets turned into reviving lakes and potholes into muddy patches.

The heavy rains mainly downpoured in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Mancherial, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla,

Peddapalli, Jayashankar, Mulugu districts.

Heavy rains also revive the threat to the areas along the Musi River that are flooded as the water level rises and floodgates of the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs are lifted.

The last phase of heavy rainfall in the state led to the rise in water levels in the Musi River forcing shut the movement on the Puranapul, Moosarambagh and Chaderghat bridges as a precautionary measure.

CRAZY DOWNPOUR in Dilsukhnagar 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/FZMbS5ibD1 — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) September 14, 2023

Hyderabad to witness rainfall for next two days

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) forecast, Hyderabad will witness rainfall for the next three days from September 14 to September 17.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to be in the range of 32 to 34 degrees Celcius (C)and minimum temperatures to be in the range of 22 to 25 C.

On Friday, September 15, heavy rain accompanied by Thundershowers is expected in many places mainly over Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Jayashankar districts

On Saturday, light to moderate Rain with thundershowers are expected in a few places of the city.