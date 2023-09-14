Hyderabad: Under-construction building collapses in Nizampet; 2 hurt

Hyderabad: In yet another tragic incident, the slab of an under-construction building in the NRI Colony of Nizampet collapsed on Wednesday afternoon.

Two women workers reportedly suffered injuries in the mishap.

According to the police, the incident happened due to poor quality of construction. In the three-storey building that was under construction, the top floors have partially collapsed.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) who accorded permission for the construction of a multi-storied complex will reportedly be inspecting the site and are likely to cancel the building permit.

Meanwhile, the cops have registered a case against the builder under Section 337 (Unnatural offence) of the IPC and would reportedly be razing the building.

In January, two people died after an under-construction building collpased at Shanti Nagar in Kukatpally.

These incidents have led to the discovery of multiple violations of norms and poor construction works taken up by the builders.

In other cases, buildings collapse while they are underway as the owners take up unauthorised construction of additional floors while the civic body had given permission to build only up to five floors.