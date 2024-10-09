Hyderabad records 2,731 dengue cases amid resurgence in Telangana

Hyderabad: Amid a resurgence of dengue cases in Telangana, Hyderabad has recorded 2,731 fresh cases, the highest among districts.

Since January 2024, the state has registered 9,254 cases of dengue. Telangana is also seeing cases of Chikungunya and malaria, with Bhadradri-Kothagudem district seeing a significant rise in these diseases. The state’s Health and Medical Department has disclosed that 379 cases of chikungunya have been reported so far this year.

Doctors say that recent heavy rains, waterlogging, and subsequent rise in temperatures are key factors contributing to the increase in vector-borne diseases. These conditions provide an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes, leading to a spike in infections.

In 2023, Telangana recorded 8,016 dengue cases. However, this year has already surpassed that number by early October, highlighting the severity of the current outbreak.

Telangana health minister Damodara Rajanarsimha has asked authorities to take measures to contain the spread of these diseases. He also advised the public to adopt preventive measures, such as eliminating stagnant water sources and maintaining hygiene, to reduce mosquito breeding.

At the beginning of October, health officials said that Hyderabad had seen a decline in dengue cases While the city recorded 554 cases of dengue in September 2023, 398 have been reported so far this year in the same month. “We’ve seen various cases of viral fever due to seasonal diseases this year including dengue and chikungunya. There is a decrease in the severity of Dengue cases for instance, 100 cases of dengue are reported at the hospital, only 10 of them would require admission,” said an official from the Osmania General Hospital (OGH).

Those who are admitted have complications such as low platelets and are admitted due to emergency. The hospital’s outpatient bloc receives 500 patients a day. Out of these about 80-90 are fever cases; among these 5-10 people require admission due to emergency, in case of Dengue or other seasonal diseases.