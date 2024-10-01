Hyderabad sees dip in dengue cases from last year, say officials

Hyderabad: Telangana health officials on Tuesday, October 1, said that Hyderabad witnessed a dip in Dengue cases since 2023. While the city recorded 554 cases of dengue in September 2023, 398 have been reported so far this year.

“We’ve seen various cases of viral fever due to seasonal diseases this year including dengue and chikungunya. There is a decrease in the severity of Dengue cases for instance, 100 cases of dengue are reported at the hospital, only 10 of them would require admission,” said an official from the Osmania General Hospital (OGH).

Those who are admitted have complications such as low platelets and are admitted due to emergency. The hospital’s outpatient bloc receives 500 patients a day. Out of these about 80-90 are fever cases; among these 5-10 people require admission due to emergency, in case of Dengue or other seasonal diseases.

OGH authorities say that most of the admitted patients are kept under observation and discharged within three days after providing supportive treatment. “There is about 2 percent of patients who require platelet transmission,” said the official.

He further added that hardly one or two cases are being reported and treated as outpatients. Speaking of Dengue, another doctor said, “In September 2022, there were 1025 cases of dengue in Hyderabad. The count reduced to 920 in 2023; in 2024, 495 cases of dengue have been reported in Hyderabad as compared to 777 cases in August.”

During August 2023, the city had 810 dengue cases while there were 1,222 cases during the same time in 2022. Officials attributed the reduction in dengue cases to government preparedness to issue alerts and keep a check on mosquito density. “There are mosquito tracking machines which help in analysing mosquito density in various areas,” he added.

This year, areas including Secunderabad, Musheerabad, Amberpet, Malakpet, Chandrayangutta, Khairatabad and Jubilee Hills recorded the highest mosquito density. Areas, with a high number of construction sites, open spaces and stagnant water are likely to report more dengue cases. “The health department, GHMC and others have identified these areas. The authorities conducted an anti-larva drive,” the official added.

Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) commissioner J Ajay Kumar who reviewed OGH remarked that during the visit to the outpatient and inpatient wards of the hospital, he found no gaps in drug distribution.

“The average daily OP at the hospital is about 400 to 500 among which 100 are fever cases and only 10 to 15 are requiring admission. Out of these five to six are being diagnosed with dengue cases with no severe conditions,” Kumar concluded.