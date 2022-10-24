Hyderabad records coldest October in a decade

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad wing of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 14.9 degrees Celcius, in the city, reportedly the lowest minimum temperature in the last decade.

The cold wave is expected to continue for the next four days. The temperatures are expected to drop further in the next two days. The temperatures remained low in other parts of Telangana too. Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district recorded the lowest temperature in Telangana at 11.6 degrees.

The city is likely to experience a minimum temperature between 16 degrees to 19 degrees Centigrade over the next two days. The maximum temperature during these days is expected to remain between 29 to 32 degrees Celcius.