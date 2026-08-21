Hyderabad records six fake number plate cases in a week

According to the Hyderabad police, these violations strictly contravene the Motor Vehicles Act and other relevant legal provisions.

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Motorcycles and scooters with fake number plates seized by Hyderabad police.
Vehicles seized for using fake registration numbers in Telangana

Hyderabad: As it continues its crackdown against fake number plates being used on vehicles, the Telangana Police registered six cases in one week.

According to police, the offenders use fake registration numbers to avoid challans on their vehicles. Among the six cases registered in Telangana this week, one case each was registered in Hadnoor police station, Sangareddy; Kalapathar police station, Afzalguj Police Station, Intezargunj police station, Warangal, Musheerabad and Kamareddy Town Police Station in Kamareddy.

According to the Hyderabad Police, these violations strictly contravene the Motor Vehicles Act and other relevant legal provisions.

Subhan Bakery

“Only government-approved High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) are legally permitted. Any custom alterations, missing digits, or temporary stickers are strictly illegal,” said the police.

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