Hyderabad: Redmi Note 12 Pro+5G unveiled at Bajaj Electronics

Hyderabad: Xiaomi India in its new addition to their Redmi Note series has unveiled 12 Pro+5G note at Bajaj Electronics, Hyderbad.

The smartphone brand’s latest note features new adaptive sync AMOLED displays, 5G connectivity and fast charging speeds.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G bears a combination of innovations across the battery and charging circuit and comes with a 120W charger that enables 100 per cent charging in 19 minutes.

Actress Mannara Chopra unveiled the device at the showroom of Bajaj Electronics, Inorbit Mall.

This Redmi Note 12 5G combined premium features with affordability while the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G add a pro-level degree of performance to the Note series.

As the series introduces 5G to the classic Redmi Note 12 for the first time, along with the other two variants, Xiaomi India aims to democratise the usage of 5G.

The team of Bajaj Electronics was elated over the new launch and said that their customers will be thrilled by the 12 Pro+ 5G series note and its pricing.