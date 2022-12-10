Hyderabad: Regional Passport Office to be open on December 17, 24

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office in Hyderabad kept open all five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) on Saturday in an effort to shorten the lengthy appointment process for submitting passport applications under the Tatkal category. There are 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras in total (POPSKs).

A total of 3,741 full appointments were released, with 100% of them processed in city-based PSKs and 60 per cent in Nizamabad and Karimnagar PSKs.

Also Read Telangana: TSRTC offers buses at discounted charge for Sabarimala yatra

In a press statement, Dasari Balaiah, Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, stated that applicants have expressed their gratitude for the unique initiative that attempts to shorten the time needed for appointment availability. A tout who was making trouble at PSK, Begumpet was in the meantime turned over to the police.

The next two Saturdays, December 17 and 24, will also see application processing at PSKs and POPSKs run by RPO, Hyderabad. In order to avoid falling prey to agents, touts, and brokers, the RP urged candidates to take advantage of these unique drives and schedule new appointments or prepone the lengthy available appointments on these Saturdays.