Hyderabad: Rehearsal for Bibi Ka Alam elephant procession held

Members of the Shia Muslim community held the programme and followed the route from the Bibi ka Alawa (Ashurkhana) to Chaderghat.

Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Updated: 24th July 2023 5:27 pm IST
Hyderabad: Muslim devotees during the 'Bibi Ka Alam' procession on the tenth day of the mourning period of Muharram, which marks the day of Ashura, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (File photo)

Hyderabad: Days before the Bibi Ka Alam Muharram procession held on the tenth day of the first month of the Islamic calendar, a rehearsal with the elephant for the procession was held on Monday.

Tenth Muharram, Ashura, falls on Saturday, July 29.

It is one of the largest ones among all religious processions held in Hyderabad.

The route rehearsal is done for the pachyderm to get familiarised with the activity that will happen on Ashura day when the procession is taken out.

On the day, thousands of people take part in procession and perform matam against the backdrop of a loud rendition of ‘Nohas’.

The elephant procession trial starts from Bibi Ka Alam, Shaik Faiz Khaman, Yakutpura Road, Etebar Chowk, Alijah Kotla, Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Mir Alam Mandi, Darulshifa, Aza Khana e Zehra and Chaderghat.

