Hyderabad: Renovation work at Khursheed Jah Devdi progresses rapidly

Hyderabad: The renovation works at the Khursheed Jah Devdi are going on at a brisk pace after initial hiccups.

The state government had sanctioned a budget of Rs. 12 crore for the renovation and restoration of the palace constructed by the Paigah Nobles.

A European-style palace, located roughly two kilometers away from the Charminar was in ruins until senior IAS official Arvind Kumar, during one of his visits to the Old City, took note of its deteriorating condition and assured to restore its original grandeur.

The proposal was put up in December 2022 and work began in June 2023. “Due to elections and order administrative issues, the renovation process has slowed down. Now it is fast-tracked and we hope to maintain the pace and complete it at the earliest,” chief engineer of QQSUDA Gura Veera told Siasat.com.

The building, which was constructed in the early 19th century, has suffered significant damage over the years due to neglect and lack of maintenance. The palace’s doors and windows are broken, the flooring is damaged, and plaster is falling from the walls. Extensive film shooting activities in the palace have contributed to the building’s deterioration.

“A study was done before taking up the work. About 15 percent of the restoration work has been completed so far,” said the official.

The Khursheed Jah Devdi was built by Paigah noble Nawab Fakhruddin. It was inherited by his descendant Khursheed Jah Bahadur. It is considered one of the best examples of Palladian architecture bearing similarities with European structures. Its interiors were once adorned with expensive carpets and exclusive chandeliers.