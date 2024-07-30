Hyderabad reports 60 pc of Telangana’s dengue cases

Hyderabad: The National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC), Telangana reported 722 dengue cases in July alone as the total number surged to 1800 from January to July this year. The centre recorded 1,078 dengue cases from January to June. However, the total number surged to 1,800 by the end of July.

Of these cases, 60% were within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. The remaining cases were spread across various districts, notably Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Khammam.

However, the historical data shows a decreasing trend in dengue cases: 13,331 cases and seven deaths in 2019; 2,173 cases in 2020; 7,135 cases in 2021; 8,972 cases in 2022; and 8,016 cases with one death in 2023.

In anticipation of more rains and to prevent the spread of dengue, the State Health Department has issued an advisory. It recommends securing doors and windows with mosquito nets, keeping them shut during peak mosquito breeding times in the morning and evening, and covering septic tanks with a mesh. The public is also encouraged to observe “Friday Dry Day” weekly to eliminate stagnant water around homes.

The government has made extensive arrangements at public health facilities, including special beds, intravenous (IV) fluids, and essential medicines. Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) sachets are available with ANMs, ASHAs, and Anganwadi workers for emergencies, stated an official from health department.