Hyderabad residents may witness traffic jams due to Formula E race, budget session

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad may witness traffic jams at various places in the city today due to the Formula E race, and ongoing budget session.

Traffic movement is likely to be slow at Public Garden, Assembly, Ravindra Bharathi, DGP office, Lakdikapool, etc. due to the Telangana assembly budget session.

Due to traffic diversions for the Formula E race which is scheduled to be held on February 11, traffic movement may become slow from Erramanzil, KCP, RTA Office, VV Statue, Shadan College, Hampshire, towards Lakdikapool Metro Station.

As per Hyderabad Traffic Police, movement of vehicles is slow from St Ann’s School, North Zone, YMCA, Patny X Roads towards Paradise X Roads due to the heavy flow of traffic and peak hours.

Restrictions for Formula E race may lead to traffic jams in Hyderabad

In view of the Formula E race, traffic restrictions are imposed around Hussain Sagar in the heart of Hyderabad.

Traffic will not be allowed on the Telugu Talli flyover to the Khairatabad flyover and Mint compound to I Max.

Due to the restrictions, it is likely that many places in Hyderabad may witness traffic jams throughout the day.

In the first-ever ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in India, eleven teams and 22 drivers will be seen in action.

Traffic restrictions for Telangana Assembly budget session

As per the restrictions for the Telangana Assembly budget session in Hyderabad, traffic may be stopped or diverted on a need basis along the routes of Telugu Thalli – Iqbal Minar – Ravindra Bharathi; VV Statue – Shadan – Nirankari – Old PS Saifabad – Ravindra Bharathi; Masab Tank – PTI Building – Ayodhya – Nirankari; New MLA Quarters – Basheerbagh Junction to Old PCR Junction; BJR Statue – AR Petrol pump – Old PCR Junction; M J Market – Taj Island – Nampally Railway Station – AR Petrol pump – Old PCR Junction; BRK Bhavan – Adarsh Nagar – Old PCR Junction; Ministers Residence Complex and Road No. 12, Banjara Hills – Virinchi Hospitals.

Other routes where traffic restrictions will be imposed are Jubilee Hills Check Post – KBR Park – LV Prasad Eye Hospital – Srinagar Colony T Junction – Sagar Society T Junction – NFCL – Vengal Rao Park – GVK Mall – Taj Krishna – KCP Junction – VV Statue; ESI Hospital – SR Nagar Metro Station – Ameerpet Metro Station – Panjagutta Junction – NIMS – VV Statue; CTO Junction – Paradise – Ranigunj – Karbala – Children’s Park – Tank Bund – Ambedkar Statue – Telugu Thalli – Iqbal Minar – Ravindra Bharathi and Plaza Junction – Patny – Bata – Bible house – Karbala.