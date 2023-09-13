Hyderabad restaurant murder case: Mahmood Ali vows strict action against culprits

Hyderabad: Telangana home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of a man who was assaulted during a minor altercation at a restaurant in Panjagutta, Hyderabad.

So far, the state government has taken swift action in response to the incident. Sub-Inspector Shiv Shankar and Police Constable Shankar have been suspended for failing to fulfill their duties effectively.

Additionally, five employees of the Meridian Hotel have been apprehended, and an investigation is being conducted into the actions of the restaurant owner. The premises of the restaurant have been sealed following the incident.

Also Read Five held for death of a man at Hyderabad restaurant over extra curd

The home minister said that the Telangana government remains steadfast in its pledge to maintain law and order within the state. Those who disrupt peace and harmony in society will face stringent consequences for their actions, he added.

Extending his condolences to the grieving family of the deceased, the minister stressed that Telangana Police will thoroughly investigate the incident from all angles and ensure that the culprits are brought to justice.

He also urged restaurant owners in Hyderabad to ensure their staff treat customers with respect and professionalism. In case of disputes or conflicts, prompt communication with the police is essential to swiftly resolve such matters, he said.