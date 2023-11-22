Hyderabad restaurant secures spot in world’s top 1000

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad restaurant has secured a spot on the ‘Top 1000 Restaurants in the World’ list released by the France-based restaurant guide and ranking company, La Liste.

In this list, which is determined by scores assigned by the company, several Indian restaurants are featured.

Hyderabad’s Adaa at Falaknuma Palace ranks third among Indian restaurants

Adaa at Falaknuma Palace secured the third position among Indian restaurants.

Situated in Engine Bowli, Falaknuma, the restaurant specializes in Hyderabadi cuisine.

Also Read Mandi restaurant in Hyderabad comes under GHMC scrutiny following complaint

List of best restaurants in India

The list of best restaurants in India, according to La Liste, is led by Indian Accent in New Delhi, followed by Karavalli in Bengaluru. Here are the top 10 restaurants in India, as per the company’s ranking.

Indian Accent, New Delhi Karavalli, Bengaluru Adaa at Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad Yauatcha Mumbai, Mumbai Dum Pukht, New Delhi Jamavar – Leela Palace, Bengaluru Le Cirque Signature – The Leela Palace, Bengaluru Megu, New Delhi Bukhara, New Delhi Ziya, Mumbai

Adaa at Falaknuma Palace which occupies the third spot is the only Hyderabad restaurant in the list (click here to view the complete list of 1000 restaurants).

Le Bernardin, located in the United States, holds the title of the best restaurant in the world, according to the rankings by La Liste.