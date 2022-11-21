Hyderabad: Restoration of Puranapul’s grandeur hampered

Hyderabad: The dilly-dallying attitude of the Telangana Government when it comes to the implementation of meaningful projects for the old city shows that the officials have taken a biased attitude towards the Old City.

Considering the development of historical Puranapul and its conservation, the Municipal Administration had announced to restore it to its grandeur a year ago and had ordered to vacate all the encroachments and start the repair work, but no progress has been made so far. Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration, Arvind Kumar announced in one of his tweets that steps will be taken to restore the grandeur of the Puranapul soon.

Built-in the year 1578 to connect Karwan and Golconda areas with Charminar, this ancient bridge has historical importance. This 600 feet long, 35 feet wide, and 54 feet above the river level, the bridge has a total of 22 arches through which the water flows.

In 2002, G Kishan Rao IAS Retd converted the Puranapul in Pyaranapul by renovating it. A special program was also held on the occasion of World Tourism Day by providing walking facilities, but after a few days, the series of encroachment started again on the bridge.

Once again the Municipal Administration Department has decided to protect this historic bridge. The steps which were taken in 2002 to restore the splendour of this ancient bridge could not be maintained as the bridge has been occupied by vegetable and fruit vendors.

Arvind Kumar had said that the restoration of Puranapul and the preservation of its historical significance would be started soon and no hindrance would be tolerated in the preservation of the city’s historical heritage. According to the sources, Arvind Kumar had directed the Department of Archaeology to prepare a plan for the preservation of the Puranapul, but no action has been taken yet.