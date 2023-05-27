Hyderabad: Retd Accounts Officer passes away

Suraiya Jabeen, a retired Accounts Officer from the AGs Office, and the wife of the late Mr. Zainulabidin, who served in the State Bank of India passed away in Hyderabad after a brief illness.

Her son, Mohammed Ahsan Abid, currently holds the esteemed position of Special Secretary of Tourism in Delhi.

The funeral rites, including the Namaz-e-Janaza, will be held at the Masjid-e-Siddiqi in Mehdipatnam. She will be laid to rest at the Dargah Ujale Shah in Saidabad.

For more details, dial cellphone numbers 9999125923 or 9848023386.